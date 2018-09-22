California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 638,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $58,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 367,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 157,829 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,430,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 144,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $7,939,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,472.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $603,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,296 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,780 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE opened at $17.02 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

