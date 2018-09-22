California Public Employees Retirement System Has $55.78 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $55,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $306.05 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.04 and a fifty-two week high of $312.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $2,616,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

