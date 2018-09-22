Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Loop Capital set a $117.00 price target on Cabot Microelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.32. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $73.70 and a fifty-two week high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 495.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 337.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.