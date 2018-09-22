C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $52,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,253,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 912,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,246,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,245,000 after acquiring an additional 895,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,154,000 after acquiring an additional 607,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,497,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,589 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $153,672.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,192.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,546. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

