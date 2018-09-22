Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Receives $172.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.50.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital set a $156.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

NYSE BURL opened at $158.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $3,365,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at $54,349,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,332. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

