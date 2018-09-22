Buckingham Research Analysts Give United Rentals (URI) a $190.00 Price Target

Buckingham Research set a $190.00 target price on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.73.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,190.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

