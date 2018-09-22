Buckingham Research Analysts Give United Rentals (URI) a $190.00 Price Target

Buckingham Research set a $190.00 target price on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.73.
Shares of NYSE URI opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $190.74.
In other United Rentals news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,190.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
See Also: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.