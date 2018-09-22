BT2 [CST] Market Cap Tops $0.00 (BT2)

BT2 [CST] (CURRENCY:BT2) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, BT2 [CST] has traded flat against the dollar. BT2 [CST] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BT2 [CST] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BT2 [CST] coin can now be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00082000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00281263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00153815 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.29 or 0.06586655 BTC.

BT2 [CST] Coin Profile

BT2 [CST] was first traded on October 5th, 2017. BT2 [CST]’s official website is www.bitfinex.com/legal/cst/segwit2x

Buying and Selling BT2 [CST]

BT2 [CST] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BT2 [CST] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BT2 [CST] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BT2 [CST] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

