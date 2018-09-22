BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

BT.A has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.13 ($3.56).

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 228.85 ($2.98) on Thursday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.05 ($4.39).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Alison Wilcox purchased 53,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,368.19). Also, insider Gavin Patterson sold 44,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £102,055.60 ($132,936.82).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

