Bruker (BRKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $32.87 on Friday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.10 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,618,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,483,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 15.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $32,708,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

