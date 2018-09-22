Brokerages Set Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Price Target at $25.86

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several analysts have commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

VNDA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,361. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

