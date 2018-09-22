Brokerages Set Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Price Target at $25.86

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.
Several analysts have commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
VNDA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,361. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.52.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
