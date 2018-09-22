Brokerages Set ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Target Price at $27.08

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.94 ($31.33).

TKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

TKA traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €20.46 ($23.79). The company had a trading volume of 3,519,614 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

