Brokerages Set Oceaneering International (OII) Target Price at $23.75

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of OII traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,604. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

