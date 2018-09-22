Brokerages Set Mastercard Inc (MA) PT at $210.42

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $221.90 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $137.75 and a twelve month high of $223.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

