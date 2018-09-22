Brokerages Set Kroger Co (KR) Target Price at $30.06

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stephens set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

In other news, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $734,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $109,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 100.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Kroger has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

