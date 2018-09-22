Brokerages Set InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) Price Target at $21.00

InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

NYSE HIFR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. 325,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,939. InfraREIT has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter. InfraREIT had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.13%. sell-side analysts forecast that InfraREIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in InfraREIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 506,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of InfraREIT by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfraREIT by 6.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of InfraREIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfraREIT in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

