Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $124,961.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $47,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.