Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Price Target at $3.80

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,398. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Rolls acquired 152,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 317,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,628.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 237.2% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,698,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 296,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 130,667 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.