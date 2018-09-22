Brokerages Set Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) PT at $66.30

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $50.14. 1,464,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,994. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 372,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 104,845 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

