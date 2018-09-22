Brokerages Set Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) Target Price at $15.46

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLCM. ValuEngine upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,534.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David M. Spencer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,112,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 849,208 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 923,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 840,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,863,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 523,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 487,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 875,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

