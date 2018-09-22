Brokerages Set $39.00 Price Target for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC)

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Peapack-Gladstone Financial an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 147,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $611.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.85. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.54%. research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

