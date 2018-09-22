Brokerages Expect Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Schneider National reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Schneider National news, Director James R. Giertz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $107,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $329,420.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $801,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 778,897 shares in the company, valued at $20,804,338.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $2,316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 50.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 415,281 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 614,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,654. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

