Brokerages Expect New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given New York & Company, Inc. an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New York & Company, Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

In related news, EVP Faeth Bradley sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $167,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 248,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,950,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 708,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,385 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York & Company, Inc. stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. New York & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.26.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. New York & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $216.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.61 million. analysts anticipate that New York & Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

