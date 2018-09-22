Brokerages Expect Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. Monotype Imaging posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monotype Imaging.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

TYPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monotype Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYPE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,755. Monotype Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $850.50 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monotype Imaging (TYPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.