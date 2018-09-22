Brokerages Anticipate Ophthotech Corp (OPHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ophthotech’s earnings. Ophthotech reported earnings per share of $5.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ophthotech will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ophthotech.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPHT. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ophthotech in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ophthotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ OPHT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. 226,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,626. Ophthotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 536,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 318,899 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ophthotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Ophthotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 125,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

