Brokerages Anticipate KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) will post $70.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.56 million and the lowest is $69.50 million. KNOT Offshore Partners posted sales of $58.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will report full-year sales of $278.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.70 million to $278.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $278.92 million to $282.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KNOT Offshore Partners.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNOP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 207,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $717.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.57. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,753,000 after acquiring an additional 274,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.