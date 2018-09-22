Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems (CYH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.23). Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $4.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

CYH opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $83,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 885.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

