Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.48. Broadwind Energy has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. research analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadwind Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.86% of Broadwind Energy worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.