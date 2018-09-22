Broadcom (AVGO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom to $278.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.71.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.95%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $5,026,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,850,600 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.