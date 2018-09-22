Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,983 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $39,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 488.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 136.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 350.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BDN opened at $16.23 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.68 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director James C. Diggs sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $84,215.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,087.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,234 shares of company stock worth $710,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

