Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (BHR)

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 589,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,492. The firm has a market cap of $371.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.22 million. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.61%. equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotel & Resorts will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 284,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotel & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

