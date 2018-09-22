BP (BP) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.08) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Societe Generale increased their price target on BP from GBX 615 ($8.01) to GBX 650 ($8.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. HSBC increased their price target on BP from GBX 610 ($7.95) to GBX 640 ($8.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($8.79) price target on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised BP to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 530 ($6.90) to GBX 650 ($8.47) in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 617.95 ($8.05).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 567 ($7.39) on Wednesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.69) and a one year high of GBX 536.20 ($6.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of £310.05 ($403.87). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 169 shares of company stock worth $94,863.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

