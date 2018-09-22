Box Inc (BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). BOX posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 488.70% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BOX from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,586,298.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $2,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $151,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,284 shares of company stock worth $20,795,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 48.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 503,671 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 58.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. BOX has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

