Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 41,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,249,192.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,327 shares in the company, valued at $547,977.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $123,726.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,756 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 52.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 49.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 46.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.