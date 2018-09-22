BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.26 Million

Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $403.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.66 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $394.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. BOK Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. 288,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,919. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $49,161.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $46,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,552.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,276 shares of company stock worth $228,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 598.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 89.7% in the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

