Boingo Wireless (WIFI) PT Raised to $39.00 at Oppenheimer

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WIFI. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 0.58. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $470,835.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,870 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,276. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535,694 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $6,453,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $8,905,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

