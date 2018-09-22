BNP Paribas Analysts Give Engie (ENGI) a €16.60 Price Target

BNP Paribas set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.13 ($17.59).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €13.54 ($15.74) on Friday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

