BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Sells 18,008 Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,008 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,066,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $14.55 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.77). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

