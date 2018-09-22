BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Position in AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,255,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 71,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,615 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

AtriCure stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.16. AtriCure Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. research analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $121,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.