BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,375,000 after purchasing an additional 403,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $98.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

