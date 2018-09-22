Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Given $23.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Hills Bancorp an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several research firms have weighed in on BHBK. BidaskClub lowered Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.
Blue Hills Bancorp stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.08. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $25.80.
Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 17.02%. sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.
