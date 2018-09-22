Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Given $23.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Hills Bancorp an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Blue Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BHBK. BidaskClub lowered Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83,077 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 127.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 131,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Blue Hills Bancorp stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.08. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 17.02%. sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.