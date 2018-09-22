Blocknet Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and approximately $319,326.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00062992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004384 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003510 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,344,854 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.