Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.
NYSE:BXMT opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $34.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
In other news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 803 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $27,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,253 shares of company stock valued at $75,462. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
