Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 49.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 803 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $27,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,253 shares of company stock valued at $75,462. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

