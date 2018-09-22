BlackRock Inc. Purchases 364,047 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,047 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Herman Miller worth $235,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 14.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 69,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 63.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 182,769 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 306.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $2,138,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of MLHR opened at $39.45 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $624.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.73 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other Herman Miller news, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 18,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $692,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $103,961.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 2,211 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $83,288.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,904. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

