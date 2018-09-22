BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,592 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.27% of Cars.com worth $229,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.17. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.75 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $34.00 target price on Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.