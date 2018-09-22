BlackRock Inc. Acquires 120,741 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,973,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,741 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $242,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 996.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,534.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $242,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $343,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,397 shares of company stock worth $3,434,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.