Black Box (BBOX) Trading 43.4% Higher

Shares of Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) traded up 43.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.19. 1,341,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 975,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter. Black Box had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 12.61%.
Black Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBOX)
Black Box Corporation provides digital solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.
