Black Box (BBOX) Trading 43.4% Higher

Shares of Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) traded up 43.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.19. 1,341,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 975,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter. Black Box had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 12.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Box stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.91% of Black Box worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBOX)

Black Box Corporation provides digital solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.

