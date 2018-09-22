Bitcoin Scrypt Hits Market Capitalization of $194,312.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market cap of $194,312.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

