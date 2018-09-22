bitBTC Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. bitBTC has a total market cap of $354,297.00 and $595.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $6,996.88 or 1.04686839 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitBTC has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00281467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00153219 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.03 or 0.06643598 BTC.

About bitBTC

bitBTC’s total supply is 51 tokens. The official website for bitBTC is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC . bitBTC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitBTC Token Trading

bitBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

