BIO-TECHNE (TECH) vs. Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Financial Survey

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ: KRYS) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-TECHNE 19.50% 14.64% 9.53% Krystal Biotech N/A -23.26% -22.75%

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Krystal Biotech does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BIO-TECHNE and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83 Krystal Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus price target of $191.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.09%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.45%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-TECHNE $642.99 million 11.51 $126.15 million $4.07 48.14 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$7.92 million ($1.48) -11.41

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Krystal Biotech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also engages in developing KB105, which is in preclinical studies to treat Lamellar Ichthyosis, which is an autosomal recessive disorder. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

