Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.67.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $298.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $214.44 and a 52 week high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.05 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 44.77%. analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.